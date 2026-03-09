Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD at Duchess Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pulman and Stilgoe are together again in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD. The show will play at The Duchess Theatre in London's West End on 13 April as part of a major UK theatre tour commencing 4 February 2026 and visiting over 30 venues including Birmingham Symphony Hall, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, Cambridge Arts Theatre and Malvern Festival Theatre.

The Hollywood musical feels like it's been with us forever. Starting with the Jazz Singer in 1927, almost 100 years later audiences are still flocking to the box-office to watch the big screen come alive with singing, dancing, comedy and romance.

Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe's combined love and encyclopaedic movie knowledge is on technicolour display as they bring some of these great movie-musical songs to life on the stage. From The Wizard of Oz to Wicked, from West Side Story to La La Land, this dazzling tribute features some of the best-loved songs of our movie-musical lives.

No big screen, just big talents, great harmonies and lots of music and laughter. So, bring your popcorn as they bring you the magic of the movie musicals.

Biographies

Liza Pulman's eclectic career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and, most notably, as one-third of Fascinating Aida, who are currently touring the UK until Christmas 2025. Her solo show Liza Pulman Sings Streisand played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews and her other shows, The Heart Of It and A Couple of Swells (with Joe Stilgoe), have gained universal acclaim.

Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they've just been written. Growing up surrounded by music, Joe's career extends across theatre, TV and radio. He is a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends, The Horne Section and Add to playlist and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has released nine albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.