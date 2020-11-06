MARY POPPINS 2020 Cast Recording Out Today

Mary Poppins returned to its original home in the Prince Edward Theatre last October.

Cameron Mackintosh with First Night Records and Warner Music have officially released the new live cast recording of the Olivier Award winning hit West End production of Mary Poppins today, Friday, November 6. Mary Poppins returned to its original home in the Prince Edward Theatre last October marking the first time this new production had been seen in London. Order the album at marypoppins.lnk.to/2020LiveCastRecording

The original music and lyrics are by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman which include the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." New songs and additional music are by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Book is by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Julian Fellowes and the production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the original Walt Disney film, the adult cast on this new cast recording comprises Zizi Strallen in the title role, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F Monaghan as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

Mary Poppins has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has a new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.

This first ever staged version of Mary Poppins originally opened in the West End in December 2004, running for over 1,250 performances. During this time, the production won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award. The Tony Award®-winning Broadway production ran for over six years and a subsequent new production of the show, adapted from the original, has enjoyed international record-breaking runs. Mary Poppins continues to fly around the world spreading her magic to many countries globally. The recent acclaimed London revival, whose terrific cast is featured on this live album, has proved the most successful production yet and hopes to return to the West End next spring.

Mary Poppins is planned to return to the West End as early as practical next year once social distancing requirements have been completely removed for theatres.

