MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is Now Booking Into 2021

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, the new immersive theatrical and dining experience, now open at The O2 London, is extending its booking period to Sunday 28 March 2021 due to popular demand. New tickets will go on sale from 9.00am on Friday 7 February 2020.

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! the Party is a unique concept that puts guests in the heart of the action: over the course of four hours, they can enjoy a spectacular show, a four-course Mediterranean feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first MAMMA MIA! film were shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London cast and musicians include (in alphabetical order) Oscar Balmaseda, AJ Bentley, Jonathon Bentley, Molly Cleere, John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Allie Ho Chee, Julia Imbach, Linda John-Pierre, Joanna Monro, Steph Parry, Mark Pusey, Kimberley Powell, Steve Rushton, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence, Gregor Stewart, Kathryn Tindall, Matt Wesley, Fed Zanni.

The London version of Mamma Mia! the Party, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016 and is now in its fifth sold-out year, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for David Grindrod Associates.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Ingrid Sutej for MM! The Party Ltd.

Box Office: www.mammamiatheparty.co.uk / 0844 844 9545





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You