MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join the Musical This Month

Ahead of its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, the winners of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, will join the production of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! in the respective roles of Sophie and Sky at London’s Novello Theatre from Monday 29 January 2024.

Each week on the TV show, Stevie and Tobias, along with The Other Theatre star hopefuls, were put through a series of challenging paces with workshops, masterclasses and performances by no other than MAMMA MIA!’s legendary choreographer Anthony Van Laast and the show’s musical maestro Martin Lowe, before being whittled down to the final four by the show’s judges, Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, who had creator and global producer of MAMMA MIA!, Judy Craymer as mentor. In the end, though, it was down to the great British public to make the difficult choice on deciding who of the four finalists would take the prize, with host Zoe Ball revealing Stevie and Tobias as the worthy winners in the show-stopping final, live from The Novello Theatre on Sunday 10 December.

Judy Craymer said, “After their extraordinary performances on ITV’s hit series MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream, I cannot wait to see Stevie and Tobias make their debut at the Novello Theatre on 29 January. The stakes were high, but they both completely shone throughout the competition and dazzled both the judges and the public to win their respective roles in our musical. I am super excited to welcome them to the Mamma Mia! family and celebrate this incredibly special year.”

Stevie Doc graduated from Arts Educational Schools in 2023 and will be making her professional and West End debut in MAMMA MIA!. Tobias Turley graduated from the Guildford School of Acting and has since appeared in Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace), West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival), Giovanni Pernice: Made In Italy (UK Tour), Sleeping Beauty (Mansfield), The Nutcracker (Birmingham Royal Ballet) and Magic of Animation and Carousel in Concert (both West End Does at Cadogan Hall).

Stevie and Tobias will join the London cast led by Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry and Stephen Beckett as Bill, with Natalie Langston returning from maternity leave on 22 January and playing Donna at certain performances. Also in the cast are Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper.

Also in the cast are Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Sinéad Courtney, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.

Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by over 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,300 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. It will be only the third musical in West End history to reach 25 years.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.