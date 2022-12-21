London Theatres Will Dim Lights Tonight in Solidarity With the People of Ukraine

Many of London's biggest theatres will be dimming their lights at 8pm this evening (Wednesday 21 December), joining other London businesses and the Mayor of London as part of a worldwide symbolic act of support for Ukrainians facing a winter of power blackouts and war.

On the darkest day of the year, organisations and individuals around the world have been urged by Ukrainian President Zelensky to come together for An Hour For Ukraine, switching off festive and non-essential lights for a shared moment of darkness, raising public awareness of the current humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Ukraine, and directing people to fundraising initiatives.

The campaign is part of a $10m fundraising drive for generators for hospitals across Ukraine, an appeal led by members of parliament of Ukraine, United for Ukraine coalition of more than 500 MPs and MEPs around the world, 1 Granary, a global creative network, and the UNITED24 ambassadors.

London's West End has a long tradition of dimming theatre lights before or during an evening performance to pay tribute to notable figures who have died, mark a moment of tragedy or show support for a cause.