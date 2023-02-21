Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

See the West End, smash-hit musical for a brilliant price

Feb. 21, 2023  
The Phantom of the Opera

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for The Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera has returned to its home, Her Majesty's Theatre London.

Experience the thrill of the West End's most haunting love story, starring double Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé and Matt Blaker as Raoul.

The Phantom Awaits...

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for The Phantom of the Opera

Tickets at £35, £45, £55 or £65

Valid Tuesday to Thursday (including Wednesday Matinee) performances 28 February - 30 March and 25 April - 25 May

Excluded performances Friday to Monday
Excludes all performances 31 March - 24 April

The Phantom of the Opera





Related Stories
Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme Photo
Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme
Watch International superstar cellist HAUSER's rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera' theme by Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, now officially set to close in April 2023.
Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in London Photo
Jon Robyns, Holly-Anne Hull, and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in London
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced Jon Robyns as ‘The Phantom’, Holly-Anne Hull as ‘Christine Daae’, having been the production’s alternate Christine Daaé since 2021, and Paige Blankson who joins the production as alternate ‘Christine Daaé’. Learn more here!
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos! Photo
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.
Interview: Matt Blaker Chats THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
Interview: Matt Blaker Chats THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Matt Blaker recently starred in Carousel at Kilworth House Theatre. He is now returning to The Phantom of the Opera as the newest resident Raoul. We spoke with Blaker about his career, as well as taking on the role of the Vicomte de Chagny.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tyne Theatre & Opera House Search for Descendants of Victorian Staff MembersTyne Theatre & Opera House Search for Descendants of Victorian Staff Members
February 20, 2023

Tyne Theatre & Opera House are searching for the descendants of its Victorian stage staff as part of their National Heritage Lottery funded project.
Andrew Lloyd Webber to Compose Coronation AnthemAndrew Lloyd Webber to Compose Coronation Anthem
February 20, 2023

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Andrew Lloyd Webber has been chosen to compose King Charles III's Coronation Anthem.
London Theatre Week Starts Today!London Theatre Week Starts Today!
February 20, 2023

London Theatre Week is back and bigger than ever with over 70 incredible shows with tickets from £15, £25, £35 or £45!
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDSTickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS
February 17, 2023

Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close EarlySTEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close Early
February 17, 2023

The UK tour of Steel Magnolias is to end three months earlier than planned.
share