London Theatre Week: tickets from £25 for The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Tickets at £25, £36, £45 or £55



Valid on Monday to Friday performances from 20 February to 12 May 2023

(excl. Saturday performances and all performances from 3 April to 14 April)