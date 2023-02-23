Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for THE BOOK OF MORMON

Book by 5 March for these incredible prices

Feb. 23, 2023  
The Book of Mormon

London Theatre Week: tickets from £25 for The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

London Theatre Week: tickets from £25 for The Book of Mormon

Tickets at £25, £36, £45 or £55

Valid on Monday to Friday performances from 20 February to 12 May 2023
(excl. Saturday performances and all performances from 3 April to 14 April)

The Book of Mormon





Related Stories
Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45 Photo
Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get. 
London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for THE BOOK OF MORMON
London Theatre Week: Tickets For £25, £35 or £45 for The Book Of Mormon at Prince of Wales theatre.
No Booking Fee On THE BOOK OF MORMON Tickets Photo
No Booking Fee On THE BOOK OF MORMON Tickets
The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. It's currently playing at London's Prince of Wales Theatre in the West End - and you can book tickets now with no booking fee!
Book London Theatre Week Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
Book London Theatre Week Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away from Salt Lake City as you can get. Book tickets now!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


London Theatre Week: Save up to 54% on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICALLondon Theatre Week: Save up to 54% on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
February 22, 2023

London Theatre Week: Save up to 54% on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Conflict Management Training For Staff Considered in Response to Bad Audience BehaviourConflict Management Training For Staff Considered in Response to Bad Audience Behaviour
February 22, 2023

The manager of the Princes Theatre in Clacton, Essex has said conflict management training for staff is being considered amid an increase in 'unruly and aggressive' audience members.
James Graham on his New Play DEAR ENGLAND: Gareth Southgate is Like a PlaywrightJames Graham on his New Play DEAR ENGLAND: Gareth Southgate is Like a Playwright
February 22, 2023

James Graham has said that Gareth Southgate's story of playing for and managing England's football team has been 'Shakepearean'.
Hannah Waddingham, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc Announced as Part of BBC's EUROVISION Presenter Line-UpHannah Waddingham, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc Announced as Part of BBC's EUROVISION Presenter Line-Up
February 22, 2023

The star-studded team hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool to audiences across the world has been announced.
Lyndsey Turner's THE CRUCIBLE Receives West End TransferLyndsey Turner's THE CRUCIBLE Receives West End Transfer
February 21, 2023

Lyndsey Turner’s acclaimed production of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, The Crucible, will transfer to the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End for a strictly limited run from June
share