London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAP

Can you solve the mystery in the world’s longest-running play?

Sep. 01, 2022  
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play. This thrilling West End production - which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace - is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time... case closed!

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another "mouse" goes SNAP?

For almost 70 years, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVEYOUDUNNIT?

Valid Monday to Friday performances from 30 August to 20 October 2022

Book by 4 September




