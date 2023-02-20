London Theatre Week starts today!

London Theatre Week is back and bigger than ever with over 70 incredible shows with tickets from £15, £25, £35 or £45!



From award-winning musicals, including Wicked and Phantom Of The Opera to show-stopping plays, like To Kill a Mockingbird and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there is no better time to book.



Get tickets now for over 70 shows with London Theatre Week, available for a limited time only.