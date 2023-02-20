Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
London Theatre Week Starts Today!

Get tickets from just £15, £25, £35 or £45!

Feb. 20, 2023  
London Theatre Week Starts Today!

London Theatre Week starts today!

London Theatre Week is back and bigger than ever with over 70 incredible shows with tickets from £15, £25, £35 or £45!

From award-winning musicals, including Wicked and Phantom Of The Opera to show-stopping plays, like To Kill a Mockingbird and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there is no better time to book.


Get tickets now for over 70 shows with London Theatre Week, available for a limited time only.

London Theatre Week Starts Today!




Tickets from £18 for Akram Khans CREATURE Photo
Tickets from £18 for Akram Khan's CREATURE
Inspired by Woyzeck with shadows of Frankenstein, English National Ballet’s production of Creature by Akram Khan is an unearthly tale of exploitation and human frontiers, set in a derelict former Arctic research station.
Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT Photo
Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT
It’s time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is nearly here!
Tickets from just £24 for SHIRLEY VALENTINE Photo
Tickets from just £24 for SHIRLEY VALENTINE
Tickets from just £24 for Shirley Valentine, starring Sheridan Smith
Show of the Week: Save up to 48% on DIRTY DANCING Photo
Show of the Week: Save up to 48% on DIRTY DANCING
Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDSTickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS
February 17, 2023

Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close EarlySTEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close Early
February 17, 2023

The UK tour of Steel Magnolias is to end three months earlier than planned.
Aimee Lou Wood on Playing Sally Bowles in CABARET: 'It's Overwhelming in the Best Way'Aimee Lou Wood on Playing Sally Bowles in CABARET: 'It's Overwhelming in the Best Way'
February 17, 2023

Aimee Lou Wood has decribed taking on the role of Sally Bowles as 'overwhelming in the best way'. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour the Sex Education actor revealed that she has wanted to play the role since she was ten years old.
Review: DUET FOR ONE, Orange Tree TheatreReview: DUET FOR ONE, Orange Tree Theatre
February 17, 2023

First seen in 1980, Tom Kempinski's powerful two-hander about a famous violinist stricken with multiple sclerosis and her therapist is a perfect choice for the intimacy of the Orange Tree Theatre.
Above The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's WondervilleAbove The Stag Finds Temporary Home At Haymarket's Wonderville
February 16, 2023

Above The Stag has found a new, temporary home at Wonderville and has announced three new shows.
