Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

London Theatre Week Extended!

Amazing deals on your favourite shows now extended until 11 September

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 05, 2022  
London Theatre Week Extended!

London Theatre Week has been extended until 11 September.

Book tickets to see some of London's hottest musicals including Disney's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Disney's Frozen as well as smash hit plays like Life of Pi, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and many more - we mean it, this year's line up is the biggest ever!

London Theatre Week is your ticket to the West End - book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!

Book by 11 September




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


London Theatre Week Extended!London Theatre Week Extended!
September 5, 2022

London Theatre Week has been extended until 11 September. Book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBYLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBY
September 2, 2022

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Tickets for just £25 and £35 for The Great Gatsby as part of London Theatre Week.
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAPLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAP
September 1, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world’s longest-running play
London Mayor Pledges £1.2m to Support the Capital's Creative Industries With Energy BillsLondon Mayor Pledges £1.2m to Support the Capital's Creative Industries With Energy Bills
September 1, 2022

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has pledged £1.2m funding to enable workspaces in London’s nine Creative Enterprise Zones to become greener and more sustainable, as small creative businesses and organisations struggle with the pressure of rising energy bills. 
EUREKA DAY Leads Our Top Ten Shows for SeptemberEUREKA DAY Leads Our Top Ten Shows for September
September 1, 2022

Here are some of September's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.