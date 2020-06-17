Listen Now to the AMELIE Original London Cast Recording!

Fresh off its hit, critically acclaimed run in London and nominated for three Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, AMÉLIE is based on the beloved, five-time Oscar®-nominated film. The story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind, Amélie secretly improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

You can listen now to the Amélie Original London Cast Recording - and download the digital booklet HERE

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You