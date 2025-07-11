LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Returns for UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nostalgic musical comedy Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood returns for an autumn tour, having sold out stages across the country for the last five years. This highly beloved tribute show brings to life the late national treasure Victoria Wood in a heartfelt homage to her brilliant humour and remarkable legacy. Looking For Me Friend invites devoted fans to relive Wood’s comedic and musical genius while showcasing her mastery to those who aren’t so familiar.

Warming audiences’ hearts is writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek (All Together Now, BBC One) who intertwines his own 1980s childhood memories with the hysterical journey of Wood’s work and the touching impact she left on fans and friends. He is joined by the talented Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aïda; Julie, Madly, Deeply; Jess Robinson) on piano who helps bring to life Wood’s beloved tunes including the iconic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It) and the classic It Would Never Have Worked. Promising audiences a brilliant evening full of laughter and warmth, Looking For Me Friend is directed by Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush; Fascinating Aïda; Julie, Madly, Deeply) and impressively captures the lightness and darkness of Wood’s body of work.

After five fantastic years on tour, celebrating the brilliance of Wood with audiences across the country, Looking For Me Friend are marking this as their penultimate tour. Next year, 2026, will see the 10th anniversary of the devastating loss of Victoria Wood and in line with this, Looking For Me Friend will be closing the curtains for the final time with a special Spring tour.

Writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek comments, During more than 5 years touring Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, I have had the honour of meeting her siblings, school-chums and famous work colleagues as well as countless Traycloths like Michael and I, keen to spend time remembering our missing ‘friend’. With the 10th anniversary of the loss of one of the UK’s most celebrated comics approaching in Spring 2026, Looking For Me Friend is planning a last hurrah. This will be an extra special tour, after which I will finally hang up the beret and finish the crossword in the Woman’s Weekly (for now!). Until then, there’s many more Woodies out there to celebrate with, and we can’t wait to meet them!