LES MISERABLES at The Sondheim Theatre Extends Booking

Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre has extended its booking until Saturday 6 September 2025. LES MISÉRABLES currently stars Milan van Waardenburg as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

LES MISÉRABLES will enter its 40th record-breaking year in London this October. To kick off the celebrations, the show launches its first World Tour with the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which opens in Belfast this month, then visits Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester, Newcastle, Luxembourg, Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö and Amsterdam before moving to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and beyond, with more worldwide destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025.

The staged production continues to triumph around the globe with local language productions currently on or in preparation, and it continues to break box office records on tour in the US. Earlier this year, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was released again in several countries around the world.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

