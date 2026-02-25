Cast Set For WAITRESS UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre from Saturday 28 March 2026.

Joining the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn and Les Dennis as Joe, will be Dan Partridge as Dr Pomatter, Mark Anderson as Ogie, Mark Wilshire as Earl and Dan O'Brien as Cal.

The company is completed by Will Arundell, Yochabel Asante, Alice Croft, Jamie Doncaster, Daniel George-Wright, Will Hardy, Bayley Hart, Olivia Lallo, Emma Lucia, David Mairs-McKenzie and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez.

Carrie Hope Fletcher's final performance will be Saturday 20 June 2026, with casting for the role of Jenna for the rest of the tour to be announced. Carrie will also not be performing in Sunderland (4-9 May).

Dan Partridge most recently starred as Charlie Price in the UK and European tour of Kinky Boots. His other theatre credits include Ben Locke in the world premiere of Here & Now, Magaldi in Evita at Curve Leicester, Danny Zuko in Grease both in the West End and on tour, Rum Tum Tugger in CATS in Europe and South Korea and Link Larkin in the UK tour of Hairspray.

Mark Anderson's West End credits include Phil Spector in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, George Takei's Allegiance at the Charing Cross Theatre, School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, The Grinning Man at Trafalgar Studios, and the original West End cast of The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Further credits include the national tours of Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Salad Days, Love Me Tender, Legally Blonde and Mary Poppins.

Mark Wilshire previously covered the role of Earl in Waitress in the original West End company at the Adelphi Theatre. His other theatre credits include the original UK cast of White Rose: The Musical, The Bodyguard in the West End and on tour, the original West End company of Ghost, and UK tours of Never Forget, Our House, Starlight Express, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Carousel.

Dan O'Brien's theatre credits include Erwin Bach in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, both in the West End and on tour, and Ray in the UK tour of Dreamboats and Petticoats.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Celebrating 10 years of production, WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7th March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada, a Spanish language production in Mexico, and coming this spring of 2026 an Australian production in Melbourne and Sydney.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.