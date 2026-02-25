Photos: Arthur Miller's BROKEN GLASS at the Young Vic

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production photos have been released for Arthur Miller’s psychological drama Broken Glass directed by Olivier Award nominee Jordan Fein, following his 5-star hit show Into the Woods. This rare revival is currently in previews at the Young Vic with opening night on 3 March 2026. It runs until 18 April as part of Nadia Fall’s inaugural season as Artistic Director. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Olivier Award winner Nancy Carroll (After the Dance, The Diplomat) as Margaret Hyman, Pearl Chanda (Hedda, The House of Bernarda Alba) as Sylvia Gellburg, Juliet Cowan (Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys) as Harriet, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb (Stereophonic) as Phillip Gellburg, Alex Waldmann (Star Wars: Andor, Intimate Apparel) as Dr. Harry Hyman and Nigel Whitmey (Black Earth Rising, Doctor Who) as Stanton Case.

Broken Glass premiered in 1994 and went on to receive the Olivier Award for Play of the Year and a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. This marks the first major London production in 15 years.

Brooklyn, New York, 1938. Sylvia Gellburg reads about the violent attacks against Jewish communities carried out an ocean away in Germany. Most people look away, believing it will pass. Not Sylvia. Her obsession grows and soon she loses her ability to walk — a paralysis her husband, Phillip, believes is all in her head. Sylvia forms an undeniable bond with Dr Hyman and soon the cracks in her marriage become impossible to ignore. In the face of silence, Sylvia rises in defiance.

Olivier nominee Jordan Fein returns to the Young Vic where he co-directed the groundbreaking reimagining of the hit musical Oklahoma! and following the success of his latest critically acclaimed show Into the Woods currently showing at The Bridge.

Broken Glass is written by Arthur Miller and directed by Jordan Fein. The Creative Team includes Set Designer Rosanna Vize, Costume Designer Sussie Juhlin-Wallén, Lighting Designer Adam Silverman, Sound Designer Tom Gibbons, Movement Director Kayla Lomas-Kirton, Intimacy Director Tommy Ross-Williams, Casting Director Julia Horan CDG, Voice and Dialect Coach Caitlin Stegemoller, Costume Supervisor Lucy Martin, Prop Supervisor Laura Flowers, Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Supervisor Kim Kasim, Jerwood Assistant Director Alessandra Davison, Associate Designer Peiyao Wang and Genesis Assistant Designer Afsana Begum.

Presented by the Young Vic, in a co-production with Rachel Sussman and Brian & Dayna Lee.