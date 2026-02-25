Chris Pine-Led IVANOV Postponed at the Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The previously announced production of Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre, led by Chris Pine, has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

A statement emailed to ticketholders reads, "We are very sorry that, because of a scheduling issue for Chris Pine, the dates for Ivanov, his collaboration at the Bridge with writer-director Simon Stone, have to move back a year, to Summer 2027.”

Ivanov will now run from 27 July to 16 October 2027. London Theatre Company's new production of Ivanov, written and directed by Simon Stone (after Anton Chekhov), will star Chris Pine in his London stage debut as Nikolai Ivanov.

Chris Pine is an American actor, director, producer and writer known for his wide-ranging roles across film, television, and stage. Best known for appearing on screen in Star Trek, Hell or High Water, and Wonder Woman, his stage credits in the US include The Atheist, Fat Pig, Farragut North and The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

Nikolai has forgotten how to be happy. Or was he ever? Is it just burnout? He's married to the perfect woman, he's had a successful career: he should be heading into mid-life feeling confident and settled. Sure there's some debts piling up, and his wife has been laid low with unexplained illnesses recently but they've jumped bigger hurdles before. What exactly is gnawing at him? Why does the world feel like it's falling apart? Maybe he just needs to shake it off. There's a party at the Lebedevs tonight!

Can Nikolai save his marriage, his will to live, and his career all at once? Or was it always destined to go tits up?

Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team who brought The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, Costume Designer Mel Page, composition and sound designer Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.

Further casting to be announced.