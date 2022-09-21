Judi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West End

A special Christmas treat: Dame Judi Dench is back in the West End - on stage - in person for three shows only celebrating her incredible career - and Christmas!

'I Remember It Well' - The Christmas Edition, presented by Fane on three Sundays, 27 November, 4 and 18 December, at the Gielgud Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, sees Judi Dench joining her friend Gyles Brandreth on a glorious trip down memory lane as together:

In Act One they will explore the legendary actress's extraordinary life and times, from her childhood in York in the 1930s to her latest Oscar nomination in 2022.

In Act Two they will host a fun-packed Christmas Party with a star-studded cast of imaginary guests and the Christmas presents they have (or haven't) brought, as well as some seasonal party pieces from Judi and Gyles.

Gyles said: "I'm going to a Christmas party and Judi Dench is bringing all the guests. It'll be just the two of us on stage, but we'll have a cast list that runs from William Shakespeare to James Bond, from Clint Eastwood to Billy Connolly, with stories of so many of the extraordinary people and amazing moments Judi has known during her incredible career. There'll be laughs, crackers and a bran tub of surprises. There might be a festive song or two, too."

Judi said: "My Christmas is going to start quite early this year with a lot of larking about with Gyles Brandreth at the Gielgud. Hopefully see you there!"

Audiences can expect moments from Shakespeare and anecdotes galore - stories, sonnets, even some singing. Of course, there will be crackers and a Christmas tree, too.

Last time Dench & Brandreth were in the West End, it was a total sell-out with 5 star reviews, laughter, tears and standing ovations at every performance. Don't miss out this Christmas.

Since playing Ophelia in 'Hamlet' at The Old Vic Theatre over 60 years ago, Judi Dench has garnered wide popular and critical admiration for a career marked by outstanding performances in both classical and contemporary roles. She has won numerous major awards - including an Academy Award, 10 BAFTA Awards and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards - for work on both stage and screen, and in recognition of her many achievements she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1970, became a DBE (Dame of the British Empire) in 1988, and in 2005 was awarded a Companion of Honour. She has also received the Japan Arts Association's prestigious Praemium Imperiale Laureate Award for Film and Theatre.

Judi is recognised globally for her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films, from 'Goldeneye' to 'Skyfall'.

Her other film work includes 'Tea With Mussolini', directed by Franco Zeffirelli; 'A Room With a View' and 'A Handful of Dust', both of which brought her BAFTA Awards for Best Supporting Actress; 'Henry V' and 'Hamlet', both directed Kenneth Branagh; 'Philomena', directed by Stephen Frears; Jane Eyre, directed by Cary Fukunaga; 'My Week with Marilyn', directed by Simon Curtis; 'J. Edgar', directed by Clint Eastwood; the hugely successful India-set comedy 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', and its sequel 'The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's 'Esio Trot', opposite Dustin Hoffman; and 'Shakespeare in Love', directed by John Madden.

Judi can next be seen on screen in Richard Eyre's, 'Allelujah!'.

Gyles Brandreth is a writer and broadcaster who has interviewed most of the leading theatre personalities of our time. His many books include an acclaimed biography of Sir John Gielgud, a history of British pantomime, and 'The Oxford Book of Theatrical Anecdotes'. On stage, he has appeared in pantomime, Shakespeare, and Oscar Wilde. On TV, he is a regular on This Morning, The One Show and Celebrity Gogglebox. On radio, he has been appearing on Just A Minute since 1983. https://www.gylesbrandreth.net/