Joanna Lumley Lends Support To The Actors Centre Fundraising Appeal

BAFTA award-winning actress, presenter and activist, Joanna Lumley, has lent her support to The Actors Centre fundraising campaign. Lumley, who has enjoyed a critically acclaimed career across stage and screen - perhaps most widely recognised for her portrayal of the indomitable Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous - has shared the #SupportTheActorsCentre message, which encourages urgent donations to The Actors Centre during its period of closure due to COVID-19.

Speaking about Joanna Lumley's support, Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of The Actors Centre said: "We are incredibly grateful to Joanna Lumley for lending her support to our organisation during this incredibly difficult time. As an unsubsidised charity, COVID-19 is undisputedly the biggest threat our organisation has faced in its 42-year history and every donation is vital to safeguard a??its future.

"We are hugely thankful to Joanna for drawing attention to our appeal. With our building closed until 22 June, we are currently losing vital income and without urgent support through donations, The Actors Centre may not exist in a couple of months. With No Guarantees of additional financial support, it is a very worrying time. Although we are now operating at a very limited staff capacity, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the organisation can survive, however, every donation - no matter the size - has never been more crucial."

The Actors Centre is a Registered Charity No. 275934, providing essential professional development opportunities for actors and creatives through a diverse and dynamic year-round programme of workshops, masterclasses and theatre. The Actors Centre is home to the Tristan Bates Theatre and John Thaw Studio, which provides year-round support for work-in-development.

Established in 1978 by Clive Swift, Sheila Hancock, John Alderton and William Hobbs, The Actors Centre has provided a vital resource for actors for over forty years, however its future is now under threat. If you are in a position to donate to #SupportTheActorsCentre, you can do so at actorscentre.co.uk/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You