Jack And Michael Whitehall Will Perform One Night Only At The Savoy Theatre

Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall and his father Michael Whitehall are preparing to take in one night at the Savoy Theatre in London's glittering West End. As they prepare for their US and Australian tour in 2025, this formidable pair will bring a work in progress of a brand new show to audiences on Monday November 4th – tantrums included.

Tickets will be on sale on 30th October and are available from https://www.jackwhitehall.com.

Jack Whitehall and his father Michael are stopping off from their travels to bring you an extra chapter of their adventures. Get all the backstories you could ever need with Hilary on hand to referee when it all gets too heated. Expect tall tales, family secrets and rare revealing photographs from the family album. Together, Jack and Michael have survived naked yoga, Chernobyl's toilet facilities and, most recently, struggles with fatherhood as they bring a brand-new Whitehall into the world. They have been exploring the world for years in their smash-hit Netflix series. Now Michael is reversing the tour bus into a parking space near you. Will they make it to the theatre in time? All this and more (as long as Jack books the babysitter)!

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer who last year toured the UK with his biggest tour to date of critically acclaimed Settle Down. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels. He can currently be seen alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines. Jack has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Jack's previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman) for Disney, Garry Marshall's Mother's Day (playing opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner) and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year. He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television. His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.

An acclaimed comedian who loves the stage, Jack's Netflix special Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking was released in 2020. As a presenter, Jack has hosted the BRIT Awards for four years (2018-21) and several other prestigious award ceremonies including the GQ Men of the Year Awards (2020), the BAFTA Britannia Awards (2015, 2017-18) and The British Fashion Awards (2014-17). He became the youngest-ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

