JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT To Return To The West End In 2020!

Laurence Connor's acclaimed revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will return to the London Palladium next summer!

The show is set to return to the West End for ten weeks only, from July 2 - September 6, 2020.

Priority seating goes on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 20 at 10 AM. General sale begins next week on Friday. September 27.

No casting information is available at this time, though it is rumored that the revival's star, Jac Yarrow, is currently in advanced talks to reprise the title role in the remount.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the first major musical collaboration by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, will be re-imagined in a brand new production at the iconic London Palladium next summer.



Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

The original revival cast featured Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben), Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.





