Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Begins at the London Palladium Tonight

Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton, begins preview performances today, Saturday, July 6th at the London Palladium for a strictly limited 10-week season. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, 18 July.

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire' Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

The production was originally scheduled for a run at the Adelphi Theatre in August 2020, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The production will also star Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley as Barnaby Tucker, Harry Hepple as Cornelius Hackl, and Emily Lane as Minnie Fay.

The full company includes: Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman's timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes', ‘Ribbons Down My Back', ‘Before the Parade Passes By', ‘Elegance', ‘It Only Takes a Moment' and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!'.

This brand-new production reunites Imelda with director Dominic Cooke, following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim's Follies at The National Theatre.

Hello, Dolly! also reunites Imelda Staunton with producer Michael Harrison. Their production of Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, and for which Imelda also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical for her acclaimed portrayal of Momma Rose.

Hello, Dolly! is produced by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin, Aaron Glick, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Crossroads Live and Jake Hine.

