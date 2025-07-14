I DREAM IN COLOUR to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at Underbelly, Bristo Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Project People will present the Edinburgh Fringe debut of I Dream In Colour, a new one-woman show written and performed by Jasmine Thien, running July 30–August 24 at Underbelly, Bristo Square (Friesian). Performances begin at 2:20 p.m. and run 60 minutes. The first review date is set for August 1, 2025.

Directed by award-winning theatre maker Max Percy (Baklâ, This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong) with dramaturgy by Debris Stevenson, I Dream In Colour is a semi-autobiographical, genre-blending piece combining storytelling, spoken word, and comedy. A fully blind writer, poet, and comedian, Thien explores themes of medical trauma, everyday ableism, racial identity, and gender, offering a raw and witty look at bodily autonomy and coming of age at the margins.

The play centers on Sophie, who faces a harrowing choice: remove her one remaining eye due to a tumor or risk eye cancer—again. What seems like a clear medical decision becomes a far more complex personal reckoning, shaped by family history, cultural pressure, and the lingering question of what it means to exist in a world that never expected you to.

“I Dream In Colour” was shortlisted for the Charlie Hartill Award 2025 and is a bold new voice in Fringe theatre, challenging audiences to reconsider how they perceive visibility, identity, and survival.

For more information and tickets, visit edfringe.com.