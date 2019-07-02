Hawes & Curtis Announced As The Official Tailor To THE MOUSETRAP

British heritage brand Hawes & Curtis is proud to announce that it is the official tailor to Agatha Christie's legendary murder mystery The Mousetrap which is currently playing at St. Martins Theatre, London. A fashion shoot featuring models wearing the bespoke collection inspired by the timeless style of the 1950s can be downloaded from the link above.

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has continued to thrill audiences ever since, continuing a record-breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far. The Mousetrap has been delighting audiences for 67 years and the identity of the murderer remains theatre's best kept secret.

Hawes & Curtis is dressing cast members in its famous Jermyn Street shirts, suits, blazers, blouses and accessories. The cast currently includes Lynette Edwards as Mrs Boyle, Dan Burton as Giles Ralston, Paul Ridley as Major Metcalf, Alan Magor as Detective-Sargent Trotter, Sean Patterson as Mr Paravicini, Sam Heron as Christopher Wren, Mary Galloway as Miss Casewell and Haley Flaherty as Mollie Ralston.

To celebrate this partnership, Hawes & Curtis has created a limited edition collection inspired by The Mousetrap which is sold exclusively online and at the St Martin's Theatre. The collection consists of silk pocket squares, cufflinks and lapel pins featuring bespoke prints and designs.

Hawes & Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman said: "It is an honour to be the official tailor to the longest running West End production. This partnership truly resonates with our customers and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate our British heritage. We are very keen to support the British creative industry."

The producers of The Mousetrap, Adam Spiegel and Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen said: "We are delighted to be partnered with Hawes & Curtis who, like The Mousetrap, share an extraordinary British heritage. We are certain their excellence of quality and design is the perfect complement to the elegance of Agatha Christie's iconic production."

The collection is available to purchase at St Martin's Theatre and at www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk





