Haunting New Absurdist Drama-Comedy LOST WATCHES Comes To Park Theatre

Betty Media Ltd will present Lost Watches Haunting New Absurdist drama-comedy by Lorenzo Allchurch Comes to Park Theatre, running 30 July -23 August. What happens when grief manifests in talking sculptures and ghostly confrontations?

Lost Watches is a gripping, surreal new play by emerging writer Lorenzo Allchurch (Bollocks), directed by award-winning filmmaker and theatre director Alex Helfrecht (The White King, A Winter's Journey). A darkly comic meditation on memory, mental health, and mourning, the show will run in Park Theatre's intimate Park90 space from 30 July - 23 August.

Following his mother's death and his father's absence, Allen is left, barely an adult, with a house he cannot pay off and emotional trauma he doesn't know how to process.

However, on the weekend before his family home is due to be repossessed, Allen receives a series of unexpected visits that lead him down a dark path of discovery.

Over one hallucinatory weekend, Allen is visited by ghosts and converses with a sculpted head of Beat Generation author William Burroughs as he confronts the emotional wreckage of a past he can no longer repress.

Lorenzo Allchurch is an emerging playwright and performer whose work explores grief, identity, and the strange intersections between reality and imagination. Lost Watches is his debut full-length play, developed from a short script into a full production with Betty Media Ltd.

Alex Helfrecht is a writer-director whose debut feature The White King premiered at Edinburgh International Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights, and starred Jonathan Pryce and Fiona Shaw. She has directed for stage and screen across the UK and Europe, with work noted for its cinematic style and psychological depth.

LOST WATCHES

Venue: Park Theatre (Park90)

Previews: 30 July - 31 July

Performances: 30 July -23 August

Performance Times:

Monday - Saturday evening 7pm

Thursday & Saturday matinees 3.15pm

PRESS NIGHT FRIDAY 1 AUGUST

Ticket link: https://parktheatre.co.uk/event/lost-watches/

