Hadley Fraser and Selina Cadell Join the Cast of THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Hadley Fraser and Selina Cadell join original cast members Tamsin Greig, Nicholas Farrell and Finbar Lynch in the West End transfer of the Theatre Royal Bath productions THE DEEP BLUE SEA, following a sell-out run at the Ustinov Studio last year.

This powerful drama of passion versus loyalty and the destructive power of love, will run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London from Wednesday 7 May until Saturday 21 June 2025, with a press night on Wednesday 14 May 2025.

Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig has been one of the country's best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades. She won the Olivier for Best Actress in 2007 for Much Ado About Nothing and has been nominated for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown.

Hadley Fraser's acclaimed roles in the West End include Marius and Inspector Javert in Les Miserables, Raoul and the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, and productions of Carousel, Chess, City of Angels, Young Frankenstein and The Secret Garden. He starred opposite Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus at The Donmar Warehouse and has been seen on TV in Doctor Who and Gentleman Jack.

Selina Cadell's four-decade career on stage and screen has seen her take many roles with The National Theatre, The Old Vic, Bristol Old Vic and Chichester Festival Theatre. Her numerous television credits include Doc Martin, Father Brown, Upstairs Downstairs and As Time Goes By.

They join the previous cast from THE DEEP BLUE SEA's sell-out run in Bath last year, including Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, House of Cards) and Tony Award nominee Finbar Lynch, with Marc Elliott, Preston Nyman and Lisa Ambalavanar.

Director Lindsay Posner's recent highly acclaimed productions include the West End transfers of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge starring Dominic West.

Joining Lindsay on the creative team are Peter McKintosh (Set & Costume Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Gregory Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Carole Hancock (Hair, Wigs & Make-up Designer), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director) and George Jibson (Associate Director).

Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment present Terence Rattigan's production of The Deep Blue Sea at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

