HORRIBLE HISTORIES – THE CONCERT To Play Milton Keynes Theatre In February

The Concert will be presented at Milton Keynes Theatre from Friday, February 27 through Saturday, February 28. The production is part of a UK tour presented by Birmingham Stage Company and Lion Television.

The concert brings together songs and performers from the multi-BAFTA Award-winning CBBC television series Horrible Histories and its stage adaptations. For the first time on tour, the production features both music from the television series and appearances by cast members associated with the screen and stage versions of the franchise.

Music for the concert is led by Richie Webb, composer of the Horrible Histories television songs, who joins the production as musical director. Webb’s catalogue includes well-known songs such as “The Monarchs’ Song,” performed live with a band as part of the concert presentation.

Cast members appearing in the production include Richard David-Caine, Harrie Hayes, Inel Tomlinson, Ethan Lawrence, and Verona Rose, all of whom have appeared in Horrible Histories and related series including Horrible Science. They are joined by Alison Fitzjohn, an original cast member of Horrible Histories Live on Stage, and Neal Foster, actor-manager for Birmingham Stage Company and the creative force behind the stage adaptations since 2005.

The concert’s narrative centers on William Shakespeare attempting to create the greatest show on earth, only to be interrupted by historical figures including Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, Boudica, Cleopatra, and Death. Characters such as Charles II, Dick Turpin, and Vikings also appear throughout the performance.

Horrible Histories – The Concert is written by Ben Ward and Claire Wetton, with songs and music by Richie Webb. The production is directed by Neal Foster, with design by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, sound by Nick Sagar, and choreography by Lucie Pankhurst. Executive producers are Richard Bradley and Simon Welton for Lion Television, an All3Media company.

The Horrible Histories books were first published in 1993 and are written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown, and published by Scholastic. The stage and concert productions are recommended for audiences ages five and up.