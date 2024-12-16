HEAVEN Makes London Premiere at Southwark Playhouse Borough in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fishamble will bring HEAVEN to Southwark Playhouse Borough for its London premiere next year. Winner of the Irish Times Best New Play Award 2023 and a prestigious Fringe First Award, HEAVEN is written by Eugene O’Brien and directed by Fishamble artistic director Jim Culleton. Performances run at Southwark Playhouse Borough 5-22 February 2025.

Set in County Offaly in the Irish midlands, HEAVEN sees 20-year married couple, Mairead and Mal, find themselves at something of a crossroads, struggling to keep their relationship together and each with secrets they haven’t told the other. Returning to Mairead’s hometown for a family wedding, they each find themselves facing old temptations, and questions that are difficult to answer.

Poignant, beautiful writing provides a snapshot into the relationship between two adults who have shared a life, a child and all that comes with it - but haven’t yet shared all of themselves. Separated on stage, two intersecting monologues conjure a vivid picture of a weekend where everything comes to the surface.

HEAVEN stars Andrew Bennett (part of 2023 Oscar-nominated AN CAILÍN CIÚIN/THE QUIET GIRL) and Janet Moran (Best Actress - Irish Times Theatre Awards for HEAVEN, most recently on screen in BAFTA Nominated The Dry). Eugene O’Brien was awarded the Rooney Prize for Literature for his debut play EDEN. Jim Culleton has been the artistic director of Fishamble for over 35 years, where he has directed multiple award-winning productions, recognised by multiple Fringe Firsts, Olivier Awards and The Stage Awards, and has personally been awarded the Irish Times Best Director Award. HEAVEN premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in October 2022, and toured Ireland prior to transferring Off-Broadway to 59E59 Theaters, New York, in January 2023. It then played a sold out run at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. This run marks the first return to the stage for HEAVEN following its award-winning, sell-out run at the Fringe.

Following its run at Southwark Playhouse Borough, HEAVEN will return to Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre, 25 February - 1 March 2025.

