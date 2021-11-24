HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announce House Pride Performances

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London

The internationally award-winning London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate the Hogwarts houses early next year with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders.

The first 50 audience members who arrive early on each Wednesday will receive early access to the theatre at 12.15pm, special access to the theatre bars and gift shop, and the opportunity to participate in Harry Potter trivia featuring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast appearances. All audience members will receive a house-themed souvenir pin and have the opportunity to enter the house pride costume contest.

Wednesday 19 January 2022 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Hufflepuffs - just, loyal and unafraid of toil.

Wednesday 26 January 2022 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Ravenclaws - wise, creative and brimming with wit.

Wednesday 2 February 2022 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Gryffindors - daring, chivalrous and brave at heart.

Wednesday 9 February 2022 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Slytherins - cunning, determined and ambitious.

Tickets for these special performances have been priced especially for Harry Potter fans with the majority of stall seats being priced at £67.50 per part and can be purchased at www.HarryPotterOnStage.com In addition tickets are available from £15 per part for all Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performances.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 24 major theatre awards in the UK becoming the most awarded show in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The West End cast comprises Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, MIchelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Morag Cross, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-Asha Walton who complete the 43-strong company playing a variety of characters including seven children - Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith - who will alternate two roles.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.