Cassa Pancho’s BALLET BLACK AT 25 To Play The Linbury Theatre

Ballet Black will celebrate its 25th anniversary with BALLET BLACK AT 25, a mixed programme running March 3–7, 2026 at the Linbury Theatre. Tickets start at £15 and are available now.

The programme features Ingoma (2019) by Mthuthuzeli November, the choreographic debut of the former company dancer. Inspired by the 1946 South African miners’ strike, a precursor to the anti-apartheid movement, the work examines the suffering and resilience of Black miners and their communities. Ingoma received both the 2020 Olivier Award and the Black British Theatre Award for Best Dance Production.

The bill also includes a new commission, ...all towards hope., by Hope Boykin, a two-time Bessie Award winner making her UK choreographic debut. Created to mark Ballet Black’s milestone year, the work reflects on the company’s history and future.

Founded in 2001 by Artistic Director Cassa Pancho, Ballet Black has focused on championing dancers and choreographers of Black and Asian descent. The company first performed at the Royal Opera House in 2005 and has maintained an ongoing relationship with the venue.

“I make work and create environments from personal and lived experiences. This new piece is a vibrant tribute to the company's journey and a bold look towards its future,” said Boykin.

Pancho added, “We are excited to be returning to The Linbury Theatre this March to start the celebration of our 25th anniversary. In our latest bill, you will see something great from our past; the Black British Theatre and Olivier Award winning, Ingoma, created by Mthuthuzeli November in 2019, and something equally great but very different, ...all towards hope. from Alvin Ailey royalty, Hope Boykin, which looks towards our future.”