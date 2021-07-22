HAIRSPRAY Rehearses 12 New Performers to Avoid Further Performance Cancellations

The West End production of Hairspray has rehearsed 12 extra performers into the show to avoid future COVID-19-related cancellations. The performers will remain off-site and be brought in as needed.

This comes after the show was forced to close on July 4 after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The closure period extended on July 12 due to "a small number of isolated positive cases of Covid-19 within the company."

Producer Adam Spiegel says, "With the current guidelines around isolation, we felt it necessary to bring in some reinforcements, who we have been able to rehearse in to the production during our dark period, to ensure the show will go on."

Hairspray is running at the London Coliseum through 29 September 2021.

In the revival, Olivier Award-winner Michael Ball makes his return to the role of Edna Turnblad opposite one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who makes his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Lizzie Bea stars in the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, performing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre).

Acclaimed West End star Marisha Wallace portrays Motormouth. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

The full company includes Michael Ball, Les Dennis, Lizzie Bea, Jonny Amies, Marisha Wallace, Rita Simons, Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox

Mari Mcginlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen, Imogen Bailey, Rico Bakker, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Annie Guy, Sharlene Hector, Winny Herbert, Christopher Howell, Bradley Judge, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Bradley Trevethan, Rachel Warrick-Clarke, Amy West, Natalie Woods.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

Learn more at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.