HAIR THAT DEFIES GRAVITY To Have London Debut in June

Blk Ink Ensemble will debut new writing ensemble lyrical piece Hair That Defies Gravity in London this June.

After a successful stage debut in Cambridge Venues, with Melanin Monologue (4 Stars Varsity) Joy Adeogun a Cambridge Footlight writes a new piece. The piece came runner-up for the Marlowe Other Award.

The show's title is Hair That Defies Gravity, an hour-long ensemble piece that explores the tangled relationships between black women, their community, and their hair.

The play will be happening across three days at one location:

1st June 7:30pm - 8:30pm Theatre Peckham 221 Havil St London SE5 7SB - Main Theatre

2nd June 3:30pm - 4:30pm Theatre Peckham 221 Havil St London SE5 7SB - Main Theatre

2nd June 7:30pm - 8:30pm Theatre Peckham 221 Havil St London SE5 7SB - Main Theatre

Somewhere beyond London - There is the Golden Ori Hair Salon. It is run by Ifeya, who injects her salon chairs with love so that if you have the pleasure of sitting in one of these chairs, it opens you up. It is a lyrical play that explores the relationship between roots within the hair and what is rooted within beauty culture. In HAIR THAT DEFIES GRAVITY, we are introduced to a tangled knotted web of female lives. Women from all ages, cultures, and generations find themselves in this hub of love. In a day, the women's lives become intertwined and altered forever. The chairs reveal world-shattering truths, form new bonds, and create a family. The women are all searching for something - Or rather someone - When they find her, things uproot and fall apart. This is a play about connection, where we find sadness and beauty co-exist.

About Joy Adeogun - Writer

She studied English Literature at Cambridge University where she honed her playwright skills.At Cambridge, Joy's acting and comedic skill landed her two theatre tours: One was the renowned Cambridge Footlight International Stage Tour, performing a month across the UK, a month in the Edinburgh Festival and a month in the USA. She also made her directorial debut through her first wave of Melanin Monologues. A choreo-poem devised play selling out over 3 nights. "Hair That Defies Gravity" has already gained attraction being runner-up prize for Marlowe Other Prize Award.

About Ozioma Ihesiene - Director

Having trained in the StartDirecting Cohort, Iris Theatre, Ozioma gained her directorial debut for a sold-out one-man show, "Before I Go", at Theatre Peckham Fringe Festival and it has made a return this year at Camden People's Theatre & Brixton House. Recently, Ozioma was Jerwood's Trainee Assistant Director for Young Vic's "Further Than The Furthest Thing." Ozioma has completed the most recent cohort for "Fresh Direction" at the Young Vic. Recently she trained with and been offered by Tall Stories their 'Director Award' where she will be directing one man show by Dalumuzi Moyo for early June.

Cast

Joy Adeogun - Abidemi

Theresa Albano - Ifeya

Ella Ashton-Shaw - Shade

Ahadi King'Ori - Hope

Emefa Owusu-Cole - Ama

Polly Waring - Ruth

Creative Team

Ozioma Ihesiene - Director

Joy Adeogun - Writer

Angela Okafor - Script editor

Mya Onwugbonu - Assistant Director/Musical Composer

Temitope Idowu - Movement Director

Ezra Mortimer - Lighting Design

Arianna Muñoz - Sound designer

Princess Olowogboye - Marketing Manager

Bernice Leigh - Graphic Designer

Produced by BLK INK productions

