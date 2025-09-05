Glenn Adamson Adds Further Solo Concert Dates Due To Popular Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last week, it was announced that Glenn Adamson would be returning to The Crazy Coqs for two very special solo concerts in December. Due to popular demand, with both events selling out in just over an hour, Glenn will be adding two further shows on Sunday January 18th.

The show will see the star of Bat Out of Hell take to the stage to perform songs by some of the greatest icons of the world of music, as well as those he has celebrated so far in his career to date.

Speaking of the event, Adamson said; “I am so overwhelmed by the support that the fans of this show continue to give. To be getting the chance to add extra dates at this beautiful venue is so exciting. Expect songs by some of the absolute greats, and an anecdote or two along the way. I can't wait to see you all there.”

Glenn Adamson: Straight out of Hell will take place on Sunday 18th January at 5pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are now on sale.