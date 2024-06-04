Georgie Buckland, Amy Di Bartolomeo, and More Join THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of The Devil Wears Prada will see Georgie Buckland (Shrek The Musical; Bedknobs and Broomsticks) making her West End debut playing the driven Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo (SIX; We Will Rock You) as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily, James Darch (Mamma Mia!; Wicked) as the devious journalist, Christian, and Rhys Whitfield(The Phantom of the Opera; Summer and Smoke) as Andy’s long-term boyfriend, Nate.

They will join the previously announced, Vanessa Williams, best known for her celebrated roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives and as a multi-award-winning singer,as the irrepressible Miranda Priestly, alongside Olivier Award winner, Matt Henry, as Runway’s Creative Fashion Director, Nigel.

Completing the cast are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Debbie Kurup*, Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin. * London only

The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, will strut into London’s Dominion Theatre this October, featuring an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

The production will play an exclusive preview engagement from 06 July – 17 August at Theatre Royal Plymouth prior to opening in the West End in October.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that’s hautter than hell!

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by

Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, SIX and Mrs. Doubtfire), Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud, Sister Act The Musical) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Jerry Mitchell now steers this brand-new reimagined production of The Devil Wears Prada to new heights following a developmental run in Chicago in 2022.

Comments