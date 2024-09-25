Gabrielle Brooks, Anthony Rapp, and More Set For MOZART: HER STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL, based on the life of Mozart’s sister, Nan, marries Mozart’s classics with over twenty contemporary original compositions by Tegan Summer (Book & Lyrics) & Gregory Nabours (Music & Additional Lyrics), and will have two special performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2024.

The all-star cast, which brings together some of the most acclaimed performers from both sides of the Atlantic, with countless Broadway and West End credits to their names, is announced today.

Taking to the stage in this brand-new piece of musical theatre will be Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Once on this Island, Shadow and Bone) as Nan Mozart, Tyrone Huntley (Hello, Dolly!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then, Star Trek: Discovery) as Count Franz von Walsegg.

They are joined by Laura Pitt-Pulford (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Sunset Boulevard) as Anna Maria Mozart, Vinny Coyle (Phantom of the Opera,Cinderella, Follies) as Johann Baptist zu Sonnenburg, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (OBC Hadestown, In the Heights, Real Women Have Curves) as Constanze Weber, and Emily Squibb (Matilda The Musical, Beauty and the Beast, Made in Dagenham) as Karoline von Walsegg / Cover Nan.

Completing the cast are Emily Panes, Elisabeth Snegir, Daisie Mariella, Jordan Fox, Harry Chandler, Bethaney Wellings-Davies, Evie-Leigh Savage, Jacob Wye, Larissa Gerske,Maxfield Haynes, Addison Ector and Charlotte Edmonds.

Tegan Summer (Aspects of Love, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy) - Lead Producer, Book Writer, Lyricist said:

“I am delighted to bring Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical to the West End stage and particularly thrilled to be presenting an original piece of musical theatre. The show reflects socially-relevant themes of female empowerment and inclusion, and is in the safe hands of our phenomenally-talented and passionate cast.”

Joining Tegan and Gregory on the creative team for Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical are Stephanie Klemons (Director) colette freedman (Dramaturgy), Dwight Roden & Desmond Richardson founders of Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Choreography), Andy Walmsley (Scenic Designer), Christine Darch (Costume Design), Davidè Torchio (Hair)Prema Mehta (Lighting Design), Chris Whybrow (Sound Design), and Jill Green Casting (Jill Green & Associates Olivia Laydon and Tom Shiels).

A multi-genre musical with a dominant rock classical fusion.

Based on the life of one of the greatest composers of all time, Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical, shines a unique light on a classic story told through the eyes of Nan, Wolfgang’s rebellious sister, who attempts to break through the misogynistic confines of the era with her courage and prodigious genius.

The woman in the shadows, behind the man in the sun.

Wolfgang’s sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century Court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavours, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, his insatiable sibling and conflicted father embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL is produced by Tegan Summer Theatricals with General Management by Anthology Theatre Productions.

