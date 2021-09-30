GYPSY Concert Production is Coming to Alexandra Palace  Theatre, With Seven Women Sharing the Role of Rose

For one night only, the iconic musical GYPSY will play a concert performance at Alexandra Palace Theatre. The evening will feature seven leading ladies sharing the role of Rose.

Based on Gypsy Rose Lee's memoirs, GYPSY tells the story of indomitable stage mother Rose as she chases vicarious success and stardom by pushing her daughters through the vaudeville circuit. When Baby June flees the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star.

The seven actresses sharing the role of Rose are Tracie Bennett, Nicola Hughes, Melanie La Barrie, Rebecca Lock, Keala Settle, Samantha Spiro & Sally Ann Triplett. Further casting to be announced.

GYPSY premiered on Broadway in 1959 starring Ethel Merman, and was nominated for 8 Tony Awards.

GYPSY has music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. It was suggested by memoirs by Gypsy Rose Lee. The evening will be accompanied by a 26-piece orchestra playing the show's original orchestration. GYPSY is directed by Paul Foster, conducted by Alex Parker, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin. It will feature a sound design by Paul Smith.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 30th September at 12 and are available from alexandrapalace.com and seetickets.com Tickets are priced from £35-£75.