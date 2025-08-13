GOLDEN DAYS Musical Theatre EP From Composer Ben Ward Will Be Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New musical theatre EP Golden Days will be released on Friday 19th September, created by Ben Ward, co-composer of TURING (Greenhouse Theater, Chicago), with Joy Machine Records. The EP is performed by a cast of musical theatre performers including Joe Boyle (Heathers, The Other Palace), Morgan Gregory (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Other Palace), Cameron Collins (LIFT, Southwark Playhouse), Cahir O'Neill ([title of show], Southwark Playhouse) and Mason Olshavsky (EPIC: The Musical, Concept Album).

A contemporary song cycle about growing up, letting go, and finding joy in imperfection, Golden Days is rooted in both musical theatre and singer-songwriter traditions. Told through five standalone yet emotionally linked character pieces, Golden Days isn't about chasing the spotlight, but about learning to sit in the sun.

The EP's release will be celebrated with a special live concert on Sunday 21st September at The Pheasantry in Chelsea featuring performances from members of the cast as well as special appearances by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Elphaba in Wicked 2017-19) and Ryan Kopel (Newsies, title role in Dear Evan Hansen, UK tour). The evening will feature a cabaret of performances from the EP and Ben Ward's other musical theatre works.

Composer Ben Ward said, “I've often found that theatre and music focuses on moments and turning points that are absolutely huge in the lives of the characters. What I wanted to explore with Golden Days was tiny moments, the small things, that feel just as big. I'm really proud of the range of stories we tell over just five songs, and it means a lot to me to have five exceptional performers lending their voices to these characters. I hope that some of these tiny moments hit home and help to put into perspective that every story matters, even when it doesn't feel like it at the time!”

Benjamin Ward is a composer, music director, pianist, and writer whose work has been performed in London and New York. His credits include co-composing the Alan Turing musical TURING (Greenhouse Theater, Chicago), the two-hander musical YOU AND I (Spark Theatre Festival, New York), and concert work at venues including 54 Below, the Phoenix Arts Club, and The Other Palace.