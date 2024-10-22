Full Cast Set to Join Anne-Marie Duff in THE LITTLE FOXES at The Young Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young Vic Theatre has announced the full cast joining multi-award-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff in a new revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, directed by Olivier Award-winning Lyndsey Turner. The production will run in the Main House from 2 December 2024 to 8 February 2025 with opening night for press on Wednesday 11 December 2024. Tickets are available now at www.youngvic.org

BAFTA Scotland award-winner Mark Bonnar (Napoleon, World on Fire) will star as Benjamin Hubbard alongside Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Birdie Hubbard; Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, Macbeth) as Oscar Hubbard; Andrea Davy (Coronation Street, Nine Night) as Addie; Olivier award-nominee John Light (Showtrial, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage ) as Horace Giddens / William Marshall; Stanley Morgan (The Serpent Queen, Sexy Beast) as Leo Hubbard; Olivier award-winner Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Britannia, Next to Normal) as Alexandra Giddens; and Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal. They join Anne-Marie Duff as Regina Hubbard who returns to the Young Vic Theatre for the first time in 17 years.

There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it.

Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it.

After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them.

Design is by Lizzie Clachan, Lighting Design by Lucy Carter, Sound Design by Tingying Dong, Voice and Dialect coaching by Rebecca Gausnell, Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, and Casting by Jess Ronane CDG CSA. Phillippe Cato is the Jerwood Assistant Director and Aoife Scott is the Jerwood Trainee Assistant.

The Little Foxes is produced in association with Second Half Productions.

Comments