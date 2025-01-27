Full Cast Set For HADESTOWN in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original cast members of The National Theatre production and the Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at the Lyric Theatre from February 11, 2025 until March 9, 2025. The production will welcome back Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Patrick Page as Hades.

Now, the full cast has been announced, which includes Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as the Fates, as well as Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs and Miriam Nyarko serving as swings.

Hadestown opened to critical acclaim at the Lyric Theatre, London in February this year, five years after a sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018 and is now booking in the West End until 28 September 2025.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Hadestown celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024. It holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).

Hadestown – Live From London, the highly anticipated original West End cast album for Hadestown, recorded live at the Lyric Theatre earlier this year, was recently released by Sing It Again Records on standard black vinyl, a limited-edition deluxe gatefold "pop-up" vinyl and compact disc - alongside digital download and streaming services.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Comments