Full Cast Announced For RAGS At Park Theatre - Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater

Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater will star as Rebecca, Avram and Bronfman respectively in RAGS The Musical at Park Theatre, London. The show will run for a limited season from 9 January to 8 February 2020, with a press night on 14 January. RAGS The Musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Carolyn Maitland's credits include Molly in Ghost (UK tour), Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Sally Bowles in Cabaret (David Adkin Ltd & ACT Aberdeen), Ellen in Miss Saigon (Prince Edward Theatre), Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain (Kilworth House Theatre), From Here to Eternity (Shaftesbury Theatre), Kiss Me, Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Legally Blonde (Savoy Theatre). Most recently, Carolyn played Grace Farrell in Annie (Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto) and Marian in The Woman in White (Charing Cross Theatre).

Dave Willetts is one of the UK's leading musical theatre stars, having played some of the best-loved leading roles in the West End, including Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Old Deuteronomy in Cats and Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar. Some of Dave's other roles include George in Trevor Nunn's production of Aspects of Love (Menier Chocolate Factory), Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (National tour and West End), Julian Marsh in 42nd Street (National tour), Max von Meyerling in Sunset Boulevard (West End), for which he received an Olivier Award nomination, and Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd (National tour).

Sam Attwater is best known for his roles as Leon in EastEnders and Ricky in Hollyoaks. He won the sixth series of Dancing on Ice in 2011 and participated in the 'All Stars' series in 2014, finishing in fourth place. On stage, his credits include Micky Deans in End of the Rainbow (UK tour), Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (UK tour), Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (UK tour) and Norman in Dreamboats & Petticoats (Playhouse Theatre).

Also in the cast are Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

RAGS The Musical is a heart-warming and powerful musical, which tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her - staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to 'fit in'.

RAGS The Musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), with musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Hope Aria Productions will also present, for one night only, The Spark of Creation, a Gala Fundraiser celebrating the work of Stephen Schwartz, at Park Theatre on Sunday 19 January. Some of Stephen Schwartz's favourite compositions will be performed by artists from previous Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre productions, and there will be a panel discussion and an audience Q&A with the world-renowned composer and lyricist responsible for many of the world's most loved musicals, including Wicked, Children of Eden, Pippin and Godspell. All proceeds from the evening will go towards funds needed to stage RAGS The Musical for its limited run at Park Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

RAGS The Musical at Park Theatre is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

