Final Part Of ON HOPE: Digital Song Cycle Streams Tonight

The final part of MPTheatricals & The Other Palace's on hope: a digital song cycle streams tonight at 19:30BST.

on hope: a digital song cycle is an unprecedented outpouring of new musical theatre pieces designed to spark hope during this global crisis. Curated by Matt Powell & Victoria Saxton in collaboration with The Other Palace, the trilogy blends together pre-recorded and live performances of songs written by over 60 international composers and features a cast of over 100 performers while in isolation.

The trilogy concludes tonight with stories spanning across the universe, celebrating community & a light towards the future. Featuring performances from Carolyn Maitland (The Woman in White), Lauren Drew (Six/Heathers) and a 100+ choir formed during the current global pandemic.

The finale will be streamed live on The Other Palace's YouTube channel tonight at 7:30pm. The first two parts are also available to stream on The Other Palace's YouTube channel.

Performances are free to watch, however MPTheatricals have launched a fundraising initiative to support the creative talent involved in the project during this challenging time.

More information on how to watch and support on hope: a digital song cycle can be found here https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/on-hope-a-digital-song-cycle/.





