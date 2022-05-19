Exclusively Priced Tickets for COME FROM AWAY!

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Welcome back to the rock!

Discover the remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world.

Multi-award winning musical Come From Away shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives.

As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories became a celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

