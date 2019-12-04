Exclusive Presale: Book Tickets Now For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD!

To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, directed by Bartlett Sher, will open at London's Gielgud Theatre in May 2020. Book tickets now in our exclusive presale!

Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has sold 45 million copies worldwide. 2020 will mark the 60th anniversary of its publication.

Set in Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird centres on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbour the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama.

To Kill a Mockingbird, celebrating one year on Broadway today, has not played to an empty seat and holds the benchmark of having become the most successful American play in Broadway history. A national tour of the United States opens at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC in August 2020.

