Equity's Minority Ethnic Members Committee Resigns Following Apology To Laurence Fox

Article Pixel Mar. 13, 2020  
As we previously reported, Christine Payne, general secretary of the actors' union Equity, said it was "a mistake to criticise a member of the profession" following tweets sent out by its minority ethnic members committee calling on actors to denounce Laurence Fox. Today, the union issued a full apology to Fox - and in response, the committee has resigned in protest.

The original tweets followed comments from Fox on the BBC's Question Time, claiming that Meghan Markle had not been the victim of racism. Payne admitted that Equity had deleted the tweets, but later released a statement saying that "racism is real" and is something that "splits communities".

However, today Equity issued the following statement: "On 17 January a series of tweets were posted by the @EquityMEM Twitter account about Laurence Fox's appearance on BBC Question Time. We are sorry that in the tweets he was called a 'disgrace' by Equity. It was a mistake for Equity as an organisation to criticise him in this way. Nothing in Equity's later statement was intended as a slur on his character or views or to suggest that he should be denied the ability to work. We would like to make that clear. Equity and Laurence Fox condemn prejudice unequivocally in all its forms."

The committee then resigned in protest, as announced on Twitter:

Actor and writer Daniel York Loh added the following response on Twitter:

Equity's statement also met with criticism from those in the industry, with some pointing out that they was siding with someone who isn't even in the union.



