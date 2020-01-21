West End Equity Has Addressed Deleting Tweets About Laurence Fox

The Stage reported today that Equity has admitted to deleting tweets sent out by its minority ethnic members committee calling on actors to denounce Laurence Fox. General secretary Christine Payne labeled it a "mistake to criticize a member of the profession" without consulting the union.

Earlier this week, the union was accused of censorship when the tweets by the minority ethnic members committee were removed. In those tweets, the committee had called on fellow actors to denounce Laurence Fox over remarks he made on the BBC's Question Time, claiming that Meghan Markle had not been the victim of racism.

Union Equity has admitted to deleting the tweets. They have broken their silence, with Payne saying "racism is real" and something that "splits communities".

Equity further said in its response, "Racism is real. It is not a figment of people's imagination. It hurts, it is damaging, it splits communities and it denies people opportunities.

For those that experience racism, it impacts on their lives and the lives of their families - their children and grandchildren. In fact it has been experienced for generations in our country.

Equity has a proud tradition of fighting racism and campaigning for equality and diversity in the entertainment industries. Our agreements and campaigns benefit non-members of the union as well as our members."

