Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Cast Return for London Run of BLOCK'D OFF Next Month

Performances run Monday 3rd – Friday 7th October 2022.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
Edinburgh Cast Return for London Run of BLOCK'D OFF Next Month

After a fantastic first Fringe, Block'd Off is heading to London with its hard-hitting one-woman play, revealing the realities of being working class in London. Following the lives of five characters caught in the cycle of deprivation, Block'd Off shares a collection of honest stories that confront and question the stereotypes of working-class voices. As a recipient of the Pleasance Theatre's Generate Fund for UK-based Black, Asian and Global Majority Artists, the production will provide London audiences with an opportunity to engage with these real experiences first hand.

Set in a block of North London council flats, Block'd Off considers how working-class people can be seen as nameless and only defined by their titles or jobs. It is an eternal story about the human condition, bringing these individuals to life in a truthful retelling of how these universal struggles connect communities. This one-woman show stars Camila Segal, who multi-roles a plethora of characters, jumping from personalities like a lonely Brazilian grandmother to a sensitive middle-class tutor.

Writer Kieton Saunders-Browne, a previous participant of Young Pleasance who this year celebrated their 25th anniversary, comments, The play is written for everyone, for the working class to see themselves more on stage and to give everyone the chance to hear these people you may never have crossed paths with. Being an artist, I am in a lot of middle-class spaces and environments and I think it's important for anyone who does consider themselves an 'ally', whatever that means, to be able to hear about these experiences as first hand as possible and not just know about it from media that is controlled and written by those who aren't from that background.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in NovemberStaged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Award winning producers Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals, together with Kevin McCollum from Alchemation will present a series of staged concert performances of new musical 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey. The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 14 November, Monday 21 November and Monday 28 November.
Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
September 21, 2022

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief through Saturday 15th October 2022. This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak’s worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany. Get a first look at photos here!
Tamasha Announces First Full Season Under New LeadershipTamasha Announces First Full Season Under New Leadership
September 21, 2022

Tamasha reveals a rich programme of live and digital theatre from autumn 2022 into spring 2023 - the first full season since Artistic Director Pooja Ghai and Executive Director/CEO Valerie Synmoie have been leading the company.
Judi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West EndJudi Dench Brings I REMEMBER IT WELL - THE CHRISTMAS EDITION to the West End
September 21, 2022

A special Christmas treat: Dame Judi Dench is back in the West End - on stage - in person for three shows only celebrating her incredible career - and Christmas!
Photos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in RehearsalPhotos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in Rehearsal
September 21, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s GOOD, starring David Tennant,  Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Jim Creighton, Edie Newman and Lizzie Schenk. Check out photos here!