EMILIA Will Premiere Online With a Watch-Along Event With Cast and Creatives

Join writer Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and some of the cast and creative team to watch together at 7.30pm on Tuesday 10 November.

The Olivier Award-Nominated production of EMILIA by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm will be premiered online as a 'watch-along' event with Morgan joined by members of the cast and creative team at 7.30pm on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

In recognition of the fire lit in conversation when the production opened in London, audiences internationally can join in on Instagram and Twitter @emiliaplay #EmiliaWatchParty. Online bookers will be welcome to 'pay what you can' to get access to the filmed production which will then be available for 2 weeks from 10-24 November. The Shakespeare's Globe production was produced for the West End by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Kate Pakenham Productions, Nica Burns, Eilene Davidson in association with Access Entertainment and Kim De Morgan.

Emilia was filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre, 29 May 2019, originally for archival purposes, rather than for public viewing. The footage has been edited to improve sound and picture quality as much as possible. Tickets will be available on a Pay What You Can basis, starting at just £1. Proceeds will be shared amongst the brilliant, hard working team of people who made the show, including actors, designers, backstage crew and an all-female creative team whose jobs disappeared as theatres across the country closed indefinitely.

In partnership with publisher Bloomsbury, all ticket buyers will be able to purchase the play script with an exclusive 30% discount. The perfect addition for audience members to join in with Emilia's iconic lines and relive the joy and energy from the theatre.

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm said: "We are releasing a filmed version of our beloved production so that Emilia can provide much needed hope and inspiration during this most difficult of times for our industry. From the Globe to our West End run, Emilia's story has empowered audience members, provoked an unprecedented online feminist movement for a theatre production, and even inspired tattoos! It felt the right time to make our show available to fans, writing Emilia Bassano into her rightful place in history. The effects of COVID-19 have devastated the theatre industry, and holding our team in mind, including talented freelancers now completely out of work, we will be sharing profits amongst our amazing all-female creative team, cast and backstage team. As theatre has had to migrate online, we wanted to find a way to connect audiences as much as possible - I can't wait to join our audiences for the watch-along premiere and we can all celebrate Emilia's story together - wherever we are in the world!"

Emilia ran at the Vaudeville Theatre from 8 March to 1 June 2019, receiving three Olivier Award Nominations. The production originally ran at Shakespeare's Globe as part of Michelle Terry's first Summer Season in 2018. Emilia made West End history for holding the first ever performance specifically for parents and babies, dubbed 'Let Them Roar' at the Vaudeville Theatre.

