EDINBURGH 2019: Super Hugh-Man Q&A

BWW catches up with Rutene Spooner to chat about bringing Super Hugh-Man to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Super Hugh-Man.

Super Hugh-Man is what would happen if Taika Waititi directed The Tony Awards. It's Māori, It's Marvel, Its Musical Theatre. The award-winning solo cabaret follows the personal journey of a young Māori boy wanting to fit into a world he has no blueprint for. After discovering his hero Hugh Jackman's secret identity, he comes to realise that it's okay to be a different kind of man.

Why is Hugh Jackman so inspiring?

As a performer, I think Hugh Jackman has to be one of the most inspiring men of my time. Why? Well, is there anything that man doesn't do? How many other 'song and dance', serenading action hero's do you know? None. Hugh Jackman - for me - is living proof that that there is more to being a man, that you can be strong and sensitive, staunch AND compassionate, Fierce AND fabulous!

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I am super stoked that Super Hugh-Man's is making its international debut at this year's Edinburgh festival Fringe. I'm am particularly excited at the idea of presenting this unique piece of Māori theatre on the world stage.

Who would you like to come and see the show?

Super Hugh-Man is a coming of age story. It's a story about a young boy who 'went against the grain'. It's a championing of undefined masculinity. It's a celebration of indigenousness story telling. So if that's the kind of theatre that 'floats your boat', then I welcome you with open arms. Girls, bring your boyfriends - boys bring your boyfriends. Marvel lovers - welcome! Hugh Jackman fanatics - see you there! Musical Theatre lovers - what are you waiting for? But If I could encourage any person(s), I would ask Mum's to bring your sons. It can be a tough, cruel world out there for a young man but sometimes having something or someone to help navigate life makes it all that much easier.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I would hope that audiences would leave the show with a happy heart. That they are entertained but empowered to celebrate, own and encourage an undefined sense of masculinity. That they are closer to acknowledging the fact there is merit in living in the 'grey area' and owning it.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/super-hugh-man

Sponsored content





Related Articles