Burnout: A Verbatim Play Comes to the Tron Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

27 individuals. 1 shared story.

Burnout is a feeling some of us know all too well, but how can it be confronted? And is it here for the long-run? Burnout: A Verbatim Play explores the psychological and physical impacts of Burnout in education, healthcare, activism and more.

Ellen Bradbury interviewed 27 people about their real experiences of being burnt out. Her findings? That these stories are both all too familiar and unspoken. This brand new production will be directed by Emma Ruse, the Chief Executive of Framework Theatre, and brought to the stage by an ensemble of Scotland’s most exciting early-career theatre-makers.

Emma Ruse, the director of Burnout: A Verbatim Play and the Chief Executive of Framework Theatre, said:

“Burnout marks our first production as a Multi-Year Funded Organisation, showcasing the talent and skills of Scotland's best up and coming talent. I am honoured, excited and proud to get to lead this production and this company to help provide space for the next generation of Scottish Theatre. The creative team are unmatched, and I think we'll be seeing all of their names for many years to come. This text and these words have so much capacity to raise awareness, support people and share untold stories - bringing the very real experience of Burnout to the forefront. There is something in this show for everyone, a feeling or an experience that you thought you were alone in that you're not. It's a special, special thing.

"Framework Theatre is a charity run by emerging theatre-makers, for emerging theatre-makers. They support the development of early-career artists in Scotland - aiming to create new work championing underrepresented new voices and developing new routes into the sector. The company prioritises access, diversity and fair work across their projects. Burnout: A Verbatim Play will be Framework’s second full-scale production as a company.

Writer: Ellen Bradbury

Ellen Bradbury is an early-career playwright, hailing from Arbroath and currently residing in Glasgow.

Ellen works at the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival as a fundraiser, and has been a Script Reader for Live Theatre’s North East playwriting award. She is Traverse Young Writers Alumni and winner of the 2020 Ink Festival’s Monologue Challenge Award. She is currently developing two scripts funded by Creative Scotland in collaboration with Laura Valerie Walker and Emma Ruse Productions. Burnout is Ellen’s debut play.

Director: Emma Ruse

Emma Ruse is a director and producer from Perth, based in Musselburgh. They are co-founder and Chief Executive of Framework Theatre, a freelance producer/director and Company Assistant at Stellar Quines.

In 2024, Emma was selected for Young Women Scot’s 30 under 30 list for her change-making in Scottish Theatre. Her directing debut ‘r/Conspiracy’ was nominated for the Bright Spark Award this Fringe, alongside the Popcorn New Writing Award.

Emma has also worked for organisations including Perth Theatre, Wonder Fools, Traverse Theatre, Seabright Live and KT Producing.

Producer: Nay Dhanak

Nay is a producer, writer, and dramaturg based in Glasgow. They are Framework Theatre’s Administrative Producer, Associate Producer at A Play, A Pie and A Pint, and freelancing as a writer & dramaturg. In their producing, they focus on creating routes into the industry, developing socio-political theatre, and particularly supporting the development of new writers.

Burnout: A Verbatim Play (World Premiere)

Friday 6th - Saturday 7th February 2026 (60 mins) | all performances will be captioned

£19/£23/£26

Tron Theatre, Glasgow | https://www.tron.co.uk/ | 0141 552 4267

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.