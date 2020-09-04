Dowden Says New Testing Developments Can Get 'Fuller Audiences in Theatres' Sooner

This comes after the UK government's £500 million investment in quick Covid testing kits.

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has shared his thoughts on the new improvements on COVID-19 testing, WhatsOnStage reports.

This comes after the UK government's £500 million investment in quick Covid testing kits. Dowden believes this can help get 'fuller audiences in theatres and fans in stadiums back sooner'.

The new tests are being trialed in Southampton and Hampshire, and can provide results within as little as 20 minutes.

"By using this cutting-edge technology to widely roll out rapid tests, chains of transmission will be broken almost immediately by delivering on-the-spot results," the government said yesterday. "Successful trials will then be expanded and rolled out more widely."

