Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium

Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco will join the cast of The Wizard of Oz this summer. Dianne will play the Wicked Witch of the West, Louis will be the Scarecrow and Christina will play Glinda The Good Witch.

They join the previously announced Jason Manford (the Cowardly Lion), Ashley Banjo (the Tin Man) and Palladium legend Gary Wilmot, who will play The Wizard.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals, beginning performances on Friday 23 June (Press Night: Thursday 6 July).

Dianne Pilkington has starred in West End shows including Wicked (as Glinda at Apollo Victoria Theatre) and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (Garrick Theatre) and originated the iconic role of Eglantine Price in the world stage premiere of Bedknobs and Broomsticks (National Tour).

Louis Gaunt has West End credits including the title role in last year's production of Jack and the Beanstalk (London Palladium) and Bert in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). He can be seen as Lord Lumley in Series 2 of hit series Bridgerton on Netflix.

Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views.

Further casting is to be announced.

Join Dorothy and Toto on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.