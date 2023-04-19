Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium

Performances begin Friday 23 June 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium

Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco will join the cast of The Wizard of Oz this summer. Dianne will play the Wicked Witch of the West, Louis will be the Scarecrow and Christina will play Glinda The Good Witch.

They join the previously announced Jason Manford (the Cowardly Lion), Ashley Banjo (the Tin Man) and Palladium legend Gary Wilmot, who will play The Wizard.

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals, beginning performances on Friday 23 June (Press Night: Thursday 6 July).

Dianne Pilkington has starred in West End shows including Wicked (as Glinda at Apollo Victoria Theatre) and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (Garrick Theatre) and originated the iconic role of Eglantine Price in the world stage premiere of Bedknobs and Broomsticks (National Tour).

Louis Gaunt has West End credits including the title role in last year's production of Jack and the Beanstalk (London Palladium) and Bert in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). He can be seen as Lord Lumley in Series 2 of hit series Bridgerton on Netflix.

Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views.

Further casting is to be announced.

Join Dorothy and Toto on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.




Immersive and Interactive Museum of Shakespeare Announced for London, Opening Spring 2024 Photo
Immersive and Interactive Museum of Shakespeare Announced for London, Opening Spring 2024
Museum of Shakespeare, a new immersive and interactive permanent experience transporting guests to the 16th Century to walk in the footsteps of the famous playwright, has been announced and will open in Shoreditch, east London in Spring 2024. ​​
Nancy Medina Reveals Lineup for Her First Season for Bristol Old Vic, Including STARTER FO Photo
Nancy Medina Reveals Lineup for Her First Season for Bristol Old Vic, Including STARTER FOR TEN
New Artistic Director Nancy Medina has announced her inaugural season at Bristol Old Vic will be joyful celebration of the culture that is all of us. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Trafalgar Entertainment Fitting Senior Staff With Bodycams to Tackle Unruly Behaviour Photo
Trafalgar Entertainment Fitting Senior Staff With Bodycams to Tackle Unruly Behaviour
Trafalgar Entertainment is fitting senior staff in its venues with bodycams as it tries to tackle a rise in antisocial behaviour in its venues, according to The Stage.
Review: THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER, Adelphi Theatre Photo
Review: THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER, Adelphi Theatre
Swindle drives a practical narrative that avoids storytelling in order to preserve the naked truth and honour those who lost their lives with such brutality. But this is, ultimately, entertainment and we’re not sitting in a lecture hall. The lack of sordid details is refreshing, but the production would perhaps benefit from a more personal take instead of only bare fact.

More Hot Stories For You


TARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This SummerTARANTINO LIVE Comes to London This Summer
April 18, 2023

Tarantino Live is headed to London this summer. For The Record presents its critically acclaimed, Broadway sized, meta-musical experience that is sure to blow you away! Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!
Full Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLEFull Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLE
April 18, 2023

The National Theatre announced full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner's acclaimed production of The Crucible.  With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September, with a press night on 15 June 2023. 
PANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in MayPANTI BLISS Returns to Soho Theatre in May
April 18, 2023

This May, Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss makes her long-awaited return to Soho Theatre with her smash-hit comedy If These Wigs Could Talk.
Brand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's FieldsBrand New Children's Theatre Festival Set For Coram's Fields
April 18, 2023

Acclaimed children's drama school Perform today announce Central London's first ever children's theatre festival, opening this summer in Coram's Fields, Bloomsbury. The six-week festival includes four musicals, including two original productions and opens on 28 and 29 July, with previews from 22 July and running until 28 August.
Video: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDEVideo: Watch the All New Song '800 Souls' From GLORY RIDE
April 18, 2023

Watch an all new video of Niall Sheehy as Cardinal Dalla Costa with the rest of the cast singing '800 Souls' from the world premiere of GLORY RIDE.
share